Moebius’ debut LP, Memento, is a beat-driven melange of nostalgic tunes

Illustrator Nikunj Patel has been making music under the moniker Moebius for the last five years. The artiste now releases his debut LP that’s titled Memento. Lush and evocative, the nine-track album packs in club beats, groovy rhythms and rich soundscapes.



“The driving theme behind this release was memory,” the Mumbai-based artiste says, adding, “Every piece is driven by distinct and diverse memories. I use it as a mechanism to connect to the listener’s nostalgia. Every track is intended to appeal to a different audience and to ease them into my own production style.”

The songs use a mix of sampled instruments like piano, saxophone and strings, that Nikunj has laid alongside the beats. “As far as genres go, UK garage and the breakbeat style of music have been key inspirations on this LP. Additionally there are some house music influences too,” the musician explains. Songs like Nomads, Rio and Cabana capture a very club-style tropical vibe. Although the songs were

made during the lockdown, the fast-paced rhythms will transport listeners to a very dynamic environment.

“My process is beat and rhythm driven, which I think is apparent when you listen to the LP. I usually start by crafting a groove I really like and then try to extend the mood by bringing in and manipulating musical samples, synths and basslines,” Nikunj shares.



The album also features producers Indus and Hedrun, along with Gangtok-based singer-songwriter Yuhina. The album art, a bold self portrait, has been designed by Nikunj himself. “I’ve always hidden behind my work in the past and have been very self-conscious of my physical self. I decided I would put my face front and centre. This release marked a moment of self-confidence and self-reliance for me,” he sums up.



