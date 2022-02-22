Grooving to the right beat

The plot of Netflix comedy-thriller Looop Lapeta, starring Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, is one that keeps you on the edge. City-based filmmaker Kevin Joseph, aka KVoid, who directed the title track and promotional videos of the movie, has captured this aspect of the movie with a lot of perfection. Known for his wacky style, KVoid’s call to fame was making videos for Bengaluru girl Deepika Padukone for her social media, which instantly went viral. The comedy-thriller, which is an adaptation of German movie Run Lola Run, has allowed KVoid to play around with the visuals. “With regard to Looop Lapeta, they let me watch it prior to the release. It gave me an idea about how the concepts need to be created. After watching the film, I got a lot of ideas to create visuals,” says KVoid, adding that till now, three of the promotional videos are out with one yet to be released.

Giving a sneak-peek into how the video was made, KVoid says the whole thing was shot in Mumbai. Despite a tight schedule of having to wrap up shoot in just one day, working with Taapsee and Tahir turned out to be a great experience for him. “...Tahir, especially, because I could see how invested he was in all the ideas I had. I explained the entire process and they trusted me to get the entire shot done. I directed them and they let me do what I wanted to do,” says KVoid, who is currently in Bengaluru after a shoot in Mumbai.

While his videos are fresh and have become case studies for many artistes, KVoid takes inspiration from not just one artiste but many independent artistes. “It’s basically my Instagram explore feed. Someone whom I am really connected with is James, aka Jperl, on Instagram, with whom I chat a lot,” says KVoid. Working with Padukone gave him a break from a commercial standpoint, admits KVoid, who is currently working with different actors as well. He currently has some big projects in the kitty, in both Bollywood and Hollywood, which he will announce soon.