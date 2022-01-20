Indie music sensation Akull’s new song, Yaad Na Aaye, has a mix of Afro and Sufi sounds

Indie music composer, Akull kick starts the year with a sad romantic number, Yaad Na Aaye. The song is a break from his signature cheerful and happy romantic numbers. Last year, the musician topped the charts with hits like Soulmate and Faraar. He also made his Bollywood debut with the song Tera Hua for the film Cash, sung by Arijit Singh. The rapper co-wrote the latest track with MellowD and Dhruv Yogi. The tastefully done music video for the same stars actor Angel. Excerpts from an interview:

Yaad Naa Aaaye is a break from your happy romantic numbers. Tell us about the idea behind the song?



Well, I've always been a big fan of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and the qawwali genre, and I thought it would be great to infuse a little Afrobeat and heartbreak vibe into the song. So that's pretty much Yaad Na Aaye and that's the underlying aggression of being heartbroken but not sad.



Tell us about the song, its music and its overall vibe.



As an artist, I've mainly released romantic songs till 2021, but when I first started making music and writing songs, I wrote a lot of sad songs. I wrote Yaad Na Aaye last year and I thought of making it the first song of 2022 as it would be a good break from the romantic genre.

The music video is directed by Mihir Gulati, and I think he has done an amazing job. We spent a lot of time working on the concept, and we mutually decided that it would be really great to show something very cinematic and Bollywood-inspired in terms of storytelling.

Do you want to explore this genre further?