Singer Shaan kicks off the year with a Sufi-rock number

Singer Shaan doesn’t shy away from reinventing himself and he kicks off the year with a Sufi Rock, his first in this highly-popular genre. In Rang Le, the evergreen singer is seen crooning with his entourage at an old and dilapidated structure in Turkey. Though the Punjabi-English mix exudes the vibe of the 90s and early 20s, it is totally modish in its presentation.

Shaan who has always been enamoured by Bulleshah’s verses shares on his social media, “Rang Le is my first attempt at creating a song in the Sufi Rock genre. I have always been very enamoured by Baba Bulleshah’s qalaams so taking one of his famous quotes I reached out to Rajesh Manthan with a tune and he magically wove these insightful and inspiring lyrics,” Continuing, he adds, “I got my band members to play live at an old ruin site at Antalya in Turkey. Rang Le leaves us with a pure message of sufism which could also simply be interpreted as Love and Compassion for humanity above all else.”

Shaan has been consistent in creating new music. Last year the singer dropped a dozen songs on his YouTube channel and this Sufi Rock-release is a teaser of a year full of surprises for Shaan’s fan.

