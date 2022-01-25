Republic Day special: Daler Mehndi dedicates his metaverse concert to PM Modi

Dedicating his performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Daler Mehndi will be performing his evergreen hit albums, like Namoh Namoh, India India and Jago India.

Bollywood singing sensation Daler Mehndi is all set to present the nation with his first Metaverse concert on Republic Day. It means that his fans can expect to have a more immersive experience while grooving with the star crooner’s avatar in a larger-than-life virtual concert.

By opting for the Metaverse universe, the Punjabi singer becomes the first Indian performer to join the list of international artistes like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow and Ariana Grande. While Indian artistes have already played live virtually and the digital platforms are becoming a household name, this 3D virtual world is yet to become a mainstay.

