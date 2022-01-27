Tinder reveals which songs Indian loved last year, thanks to the dating app's Music Mode

Popular dating app Tinder now has a Music Mode. Through an integration with Spotify, this newly launched feature now automatically plays members’ chosen anthems - that one song that defines them inside and out. Members who link their Spotify accounts and add an anthem to their Tinder profiles can enter Music Mode. Here are the top 100 Dating Anthems that reflect India’s music taste and are a curated list of desi anthems that sparked connections on Tinder last year.

Here are some of the main trends that were spotted:

Instagram Reel music:

More than half of the tracks in the Dating Anthems Spotify Playlist are viral earworms that have been doing the rounds on Instagram Reels. Such as Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, Doja Cat’s Woman or even Dua Lipa’s No Lie.



American music reigned supreme:

US artists dominated the Dating Anthems Playlist such as Doja Cat or Justin Bieber



Inclusivity in music:

Artists across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum are dominating the charts from creators such as Lil Nas X to Lauv, Halsey and Elton John all making the cut.

Song like Butter by BTS, Heat Waves by Glass Animals, Beggin by Maneskin made the cut, but here are the top five songs in the list:

1. Stay (The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber)

2. Brown Munde by AP Dhillon

3. Kiss Me More by Doja Cat

4. Good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo

5. Industry Baby by Lil Nas X