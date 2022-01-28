With their third EP, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash bring artistes together for a meaningful cause

Classical music duo Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash are back with their third EP, and this time it’s for a special cause. The sarod virtuosos released a six-track experimental EP titled We For Love, that boasts some interesting collaborations — from Karan Johar and Shubha Mudgal, to their father, the iconic Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. With such big names on the bill, the album aims to raise awareness for and support victims of child abuse and rape.



The future

It all began in 2014 when the two performed at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony where Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yusufzai won awards. Social reformer Kailash Satyarthi won the prestigious award for his campaign against child labour in India. “Children are our future. It is important to educate every child today for a better society tomorrow. So ever since that performance, we have wanted to take forward the message of Satyarthi’s foundation. We For Love was an idea that became a reality very organically,” Amaan tells us. Ayaan adds, “The EP aims to raise awareness and funding for the Justice For Every Child campaign which was launched by Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation. This national campaign is working to ensure victims of child sexual abuse and rape get timely justice and mental health support to enable them to heal and continue their lives with dignity and freedom.”



The six tracks on the album have a diverse lineup of artistes in terms of soundscapes and sensibilities. Amaan says, “We are so honoured to have a galaxy o f artistes who are such game – changers in their field. Creatively, it was a desire to work with all of them for years but perhaps this cause got us all together, as all the artistes resonated with the ethos of the campaign.”



Across boundaries

The title track, We for Love features Indian-American musician Karsh Kale. Karsh’s modern beats complement the stringed melodies of the sarod. In Together We Can, the sarod tunes act as backdrop to poetry read by Karan Johar. The powerful vocals of Shubha Mudgal and Malini Awasthi stand out in the songs Fire Within and Divine Krishna, respectively. And the final track, Gandhi’s Hymn, is a soulful number performed by Amjad Ali Khan. From electronic and classical, to thumri and bhajans, all come together seamlessly in We For Love. “The idea was to create endless pathways to make a positive impact, which is both uplifting and action-inspiring,” Ayaan adds.



For the cover of the album, the artistes roped in Paresh Maity to paint a striking blue and red portrait. “The prolific Paresh Maity has been instrumental in creating the cover art of the presentation and has taken inspiration from his painting Odyssey of Celebration XII, ” Ayaan explains.



In the coming months, they want to take the album on a world tour to create more awareness. Ayaan concludes by saying, “Music is a powerful medium that connects humankind. We For Love has been a defining journey for us as artistes and as human beings.” Available on online streaming platforms