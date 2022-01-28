Chennai-based MS Krsna’s new feel-good new single might be just what you need this weekend 

MS Krsna delivers us some much-needed light at a time when a lot of folks are down and out. COVID-19, virals or just symptoms of low morale. The 23-year-old guitarist and composer tells us that his latest track Odathey Oliyathey, which drops today, is a fresh take on being present every moment. Expect feel-good vibes and lyrics that are inspiring and insightful. Interestingly, the video will premiere at India’s first ‘metaverse wedding’ hosted by a couple from Tamil Nadu on February 6. This is his second Tamil single after Piravi that released last year. Both are fresh and a world apart from the music he was raised on — hailing from a family of Carnatic musicians, including his National Award-winning vocalist aunt, Bindhumalini. Here’s Krsna on finding inspiration in unlikely places and finding joy on the path. Excepts:

What inspired your new single?

A bike ride honestly! The main hook of the song came to me while I was riding to a recording, I immediately pulled over and recorded it on my phone. That’s a fond memory; the onlookers on the road were very confused about what I was doing. Many of my best ideas come in the strangest, most unlikely places. I was studying to be an audio engineer at SRM and I was also working as an assistant director on the film Vaazhl directed by Arun Prabu. I was on my feet all the time and this song is also about how one has to have the stamina to receive the good things that come into your life. We assume we need endurance only for unpleasant experiences. Not true. We need strength and self-worth to receive light and joy and the good things life has to offer.

Your lyrics lend us some food for thought. Is there a story behind them?

The song’s lyrics are all about why we should embrace the good things that come our way and not run or hide from them. I used to deal with feelings of insecurity and not feel good enough to deserve the positive things that came into my life and career. This song is a reminder to me to acknowledge and accept the universe’s gifts. It is upbeat, joyous and peppy, I want it to instill a sense of hope and give the listener a little extra serotonin!

What is lined up for you in 2022?

More singles, some film scores. And I am collaborating with my aunt Bindhumalini on producing music for dancer Bijayini Satpathy’s commission from THE MET (The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York). It’s going to be an exciting year ahead!

Odathey Oliyathey releases on music platforms on January 28.

