About Damn Time hits No 1 the spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart

After staying on the No. 2 spot on Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks, Lizzo’s About Damn Time jumps to the top to No 1. It has knocked off Harry Styles’s As It Was. This is Lizzao's second song to achieve this feat. In 2019, Truth Hurts bagged the Guinness World Record for spending the most weeks at No. 1 on the US singles charts among female rappers.

About Damn Time is part of her fourth album which was released on April 14 this year. The song spends a third week atop the radio song charts and comes in at No. 2 on the digital song sales chart with 14,000 downloads, 88.2 million radio listeners and 14.3 million streamings.