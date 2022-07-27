Home Culture Music

About Damn Time hits No 1 the spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Lizzo's song debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time

After staying on the No. 2 spot on Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks, Lizzo’s About Damn Time jumps to the top to No 1. It has knocked off Harry Styles’s As It Was. This is Lizzao's second song to achieve this feat. In 2019, Truth Hurts bagged the Guinness World Record for spending the most weeks at No. 1 on the US singles charts among female rappers.

About Damn Time is part of her fourth album which was released on April 14 this year. The song spends a third week atop the radio song charts and comes in at No. 2 on the digital song sales chart with 14,000 downloads, 88.2 million radio listeners and 14.3 million streamings.

The American singer, songwriter and rapper, who also promotes body positivity, has won three Grammys to date - Best Traditional R&B performance for Jerome, Best Pop Solo Performance for Truth Hurts and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You. She also received a BET Award for best female pop performer for Herself. The Billboard Music Awards for best single sales artist also went to Herself in 2020.

 
