Australia-based singer Srijani Ghosh’s latest drop, Reflection, has nuanced ghazal notes

Kolkata-born singer Srijani Ghosh’s upcoming single Reflection has a ghazal overtone that will make you reflect and introspect. The trained Hindustani classical vocalist’s last album Ichche Rong was released by the famed lyricist Gulzar and she has also sung songs with popular Bengali composers Joy Sarkar and Srijato in Kolkata. The new song has been composed by Sudeep Banerji and is written by Aalok Shrivastav and will be launched by Pankaj Udhas in Mumbai. Excerpts from our interview:

Reflection will be launched by the legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas. How excited are you?

It will be an understatement to say that I am very excited. I don’t think there could have been a better way to launch this song. Khazana is an amazing platform, I am thankful to Pankaj Udhas ji and the Hungama team for making it happen. And thanks to the composer, the lyricist, the musicians, the recordists and each and everyone in the team who have come together and have made it happen for me.

Reflection’s profile is a soft romantic number with ghazal elements. Tell us more about it?

It is a soft romantic song which talks about passionate love, pain, letting go and moving on in life. The experience and journey of making Reflection was surreal, exciting, fun and there was so much to learn.

You have performed more than 100 concerts. Is there any one that stands out?

Every concert is unique in its own way. However, the most memorable concert for me was the one in Sydney which I did with my Guruji Shri Goutam Ghoshal in 2018. It was celestial for me to share the stage with my mentor.

Reflection will be launched by Pankaj Udhas on July 30 in Mumbai