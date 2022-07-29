Darshan Raval drops his eighth monsoon number and it makes the season worth

It’s monsoon and Darshan Raval is back with a romantic rain song after a gap of almost two years. “I had stopped singing sad romantic numbers after 2020 and concentrated on happy numbers. But my fans demanded a sad song so I had to release Baarishon Mein this monsoon,” says Darshan who dropped his eighth monsoon track. We caught up with the singer to find out more about the same.

You have delivered another great song this monsoon. Isn’t it challenging to make a song on the same theme?

Yes, it is a challenge at one level because every time we make a song it turns viral. So, every year the pressure goes up. Whether it was Ek Tarfa, Hawa Banke or Jannat Ve, they all resonated with the listeners. Pressure is always there but I perform better under pressure and I love making songs on the rainy season.

Doesn’t the changing taste in music of listeners scare you?

While making a song I don’t let all these things get into my head because then the song will turn out to be technical and won’t work for my fans. Making a song is a beautiful journey and it’s a process that I live every day. It is only when the song is going to be released that all these thoughts cross my mind. While making a song, I only concentrate on making it beautiful.

Is there any particular thing that you keep in mind while making a monsoon special song?

Generally, we make sure the word baarish (rains) is there in the song, like we have in the latest one. Or I am getting drenched in the rain in the music video. However, there is no set rule; we have experimented with lyrics and videos as well.

How is the song different from the previous ones you’ve composed about rain?

It’s different in the sense that I am doing a sad song after a while now. I have been working on the song for over a year now and I am glad that people love it.

How different is the song in terms of its music?

The song has lots of melody and pain in the vocals. We have kept the music very minimal, something that supports the melody. It’s an experimental melody-based song with focus on the vocals.

Your all-time favourite monsoon song would be?

All my monsoon songs. And beyond my songs, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein by Adnan Sami. Streaming on all major audio platforms.