Drake releases seventh studio album 'Honestly, Nevermind'; music video for 'Falling Back'

After Certified Lover Boy last year, Drake released his seventh studio album titled Honestly, Nevermind. The rapper made the announcement for the album through his Instagram, which came as a surprise to his fans.

Kanye West was quick to like the post which has hip-hop fans reeling at who the album might possibly feature.

He had also invited Drake to appear alongside him at his 'Free Larry Hoover' Benefit Concert in December of last year.

The new LP includes 14 songs, with the last track Jimmy Cooks being a collaboration with 21 Savage, which is a reference to the Jimmy Brooks character he played on the Canadian teen series Degrassi. The music video for the title track 'Falling Back' was released on Friday.

Drake also released an episode of his SiriusXM radio show Table for One on Sound 42 before the album's release.

DJ Carnage, aka Gordo, confirmed on Twitter that he produced songs on the album.

Drake had released the album's tracklist, revealing it was co-executive produced by himself along with Noah '40' Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre and Black Coffee.

Drake's Certified Lover Boy, released in September of 2021, featured some heavy-hitting collaborations from Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross and 21 Savage, amongst others. The LP shot to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and was a standout with the viral tracks Way 2 Sexy featuring Young Thug and Future, and the 21 Savage and Project Pat-featuring track Knife Talk. Way 2 Sexy became his ninth number-one track on charts.

News of Honestly, Nevermind comes on the heels of another highly anticipated album announcement as Beyonce will be releasing Act I of her next album Renaissance on July 29.