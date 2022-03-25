Jasmin Bhasin and Umar Riaz come together for Kya Kar Diya

Bollywood singer Vishal Mishra is out with yet another sad romantic number and it stars TV actor Jasmin Bhasin and Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz. Kya Kar Diya, the VYRL Originals song is about loss and pain in love and the rhythmic Arabic beats along with Indian acoustics add to the vibe of the song.

Talking about the new song, Jasmin, who has been part of music videos earlier, tells us, “Vishal and I have worked together in the past, but this is my first project with Umar and I had an amazing time working with both of them. I thoroughly enjoyed filming this song because I experienced a lot of emotions as part of it. I hope the song is appreciated and loved by others as well."

Composed and produced by Mishra who has co-written the song with Kaushal Kishore, it is shot in a desert location and follows a non-linear format. The whirling dervishes add to the gloom in the video that will make your heart ache.

Read this: Is Bigg Boss injurious to mental health?

Thrilled about his debut song with Jasmin and Vishal, Umar Riaz said, “I think this song is more about how love makes you a different person altogether. Vishal is a fabulous singer and all his songs are straight from his heart and this shows in the songs he releases. Jasmin is a wonderful person and an amazing co-star as she's really fun to work with. Kya Kar Diya is definitely a masterpiece and I’m really looking forward to the success of this song.”

Vishal is known for his intense numbers that strike a chord with bleeding hearts. His past million of view-generating numbers include Chale Bhi Jao, Pyaar Ho Jayega and Tumse Pyaar Hai.