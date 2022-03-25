Varijashree Venugopal and Vivek Santosh blend Carnatic with jazz in a live concert in Bengaluru

Varijashree Venugopal’s passion and study for the last few years has been the application of Indian melodies to the context of jazz. Her upcoming concert with pianist-composer Vivek Santosh is a showcase of exactly that. The duo, with their varied backgrounds, and diverse sensibilities, come together for a performance that is a confluence of jazz harmonies and Indian melodies.



The show will have a melange of original compositions by the duo. “The originals that we are presenting are mostly in Kannada. Poems written by saints and modern poets — all Indian melodies but with a modern musical approach,” Varijashree tells us. “Apart from these, the show will have Indian interpretations of timeless jazz and Brazilian melodies. The aim is to bring together these two beautiful musical languages. We also have a special guest percussionist Pramath Kiran, one of the most sought-after percussionists in town,” adds the artiste who is the daughter of noted flautist HS Venugopal. Expect interpretations of music by legends such as Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Chick Corea, Pat Metheny and John McLaugh-lin, as well as Brazilian icons Tom Jobim and João Bosco. Talking about Vivek, the singer says, “It has been a brilliant experience jamming with him, discussing ideas, and coming up with a sound that we want to present as a duo. I come from a Carnatic background, and I am crazy about jazz, but I have no formal training in the field. So this is special.” Vivek, who is also part of the experimental contemporary outfit Vivek Santosh Trio, says that Varijashree is a powerhouse to work with. “Both Vari and I have many common interests in music which made this whole process a lot easier and more fun. I am trained in Western piano and jazz. But have also dipped my toes in Carnatic music. Vari has experience associating with a lot of well-known musicians from the Western world. It was effortless to find common ground and work towards our vision for this set. Musically we have tried so many new ideas.”



Up next, Varijashree is looking forward to releasing new music. “I am currently working on my own record for which the music will be produced by one of the most incredible musicians I have ever known — Michael League (of New York-based instrumental band Snarky Puppy). This project has been delayed due to COVID and we look forward to releasing the record this year,” she sums up.

Rs 590 upwards. March 25 - 26, 9.30 pm. At Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield

anagha@newindianexpress.com @anaghzzz