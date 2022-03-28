Love comes calling

Love doesn’t fit inside a box, on that is conceived in favour of heteronormative relationships. Love has many shades and hues. Ninnazham, a short film by social worker Vignesh Vishwanath embraces this idea. The film explores a love blooming between a homosexual couple.

Ninnazham, a five-minute-long experimental short, opens with two male lovers engaging in a wistful conversation. They talk about their future if society was more open. “Love has no gender and it is not rocket science. It is a universal feeling. Our society does not understand homosexual relationships and takes away their opportunity to celebrate love,” says Vignesh, a Thiruvananthapuram native.

The two protagonists desperately want to get married but are reluctant because of societal expectations. “They miss out on many joys of life and are forced to hide their love. My characters ruminate on their life if everyone around them accepted their love,” says Vignesh. He captures the yearning of the lovers perfectly with sensitive lenses.

The story is penned by Sreenesh S Anil and is directed by Vignesh. Arun Vijay S and Nanthu Vijayan give life to the lovers. Amal Hari edited the short while Ajaidhivya handled the camera. Arun Babu Leela is the creative director.

Vignesh says the public sensibilities should be dismantled. “And that is clearly shown in the short,” says Vignesh. The short will be released on Sunday on YouTube.