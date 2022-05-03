Actor Dipessh Kashyap turns singer with Tumhe Khoke

"I’m nervous and excited at the same time as this was my first music video where I simultaneously lent my vocals and acted. I am looking forward to how the audience will react to my music as I believe the song has turned out well," shares Dipessh.

The romantic track came to Dipessh out of sheer luck. He was at lyricist Kumaar’s studio when the wordsmith approached him to record the number. Though not a professionally trained singer, Dipessh has grown up amidst music owing to his singer mother. He also credits his hometown Kolkata for making him musically inclined.

"Kolkata is culturally rich where almost every household specialises in some area of fine arts. Kolkata also taught me how to multi-task, which I implemented after shifting to Mumbai. When it comes to my musical inclinations, my mother gave me a bit of training when I was a child but I'm not professionally trained. Music has always been there with me and I am surrounded by music all the time," adds Dipessh.

Directed and composed by Vivek Kar, the song has been penned by Kumaar of Tum Mile and Crook fame and released on Hitz Music’s YouTube channel this week.

In the coming months, Dipessh will be seen extensively on OTT platforms as he has a few web series due for release.