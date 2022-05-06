Indie band Dream Note strikes a new chord with their latest EP, Dhun

Jaipur-based indie music band Dream Note’s new EP is a sonic blend of happy and melancholic accents. The five-track EP is already striking a chord with its first song Dil which has a soothing melody and youthful music video. Released in joint collaboration with Paris-based independent digital music distribution and artist services company Believe, the other songs of the EP include Kahaani, Khoyi Hui Dhun, Zaroori Nahi and Zeher.

The band started working on this EP in December 2021 and speaking about it, lead vocalist and songwriter Gaurav Tiwari says, “The idea was to keep the tracks raw/acoustic with ukulele being the main element. I think there's something about the sound of it that makes you happy and melancholic at the same time. However, as things went into production we tried different moods/tones with different songs, and I'm really happy with how this came out.” Formed in 2014, Dream Note is the brainchild of vocalist Gaurav Tiwari and bassist Sachin Singh with keyboardist Yash Verma, guitarist/music producer Taresh Agarwal, drummer Bharat Pareek and guitarist Saurabh Parihar shaping up the band later.

Also read: Musicians Shaan and Aalok Shrivastav come together for a purpose

With the indie-music scene thriving at the moment in the country Dream Note’s new EP enriches the pool delivering a bunch of earworms to music aficionados.