K-pop band GOT7 drops new single NANANA and talks upcoming album

In an exclusive press conference this morning, South Korean band GOT7 announced a new single as well as an upcoming album. Titled NANANA, the new single has already garnered more than 1 crore views on YouTube. The seven-member outfit consists of Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. Early 2021, the band made headlines for splitting from the record label JYP Entertainment. This is a release from the band after more than a year.

"I missed our fans," rapper Jackson said at the press conference. "This one is also for the fans," vocalist Jay B added. The song has a fresh, synth-pop, upbeat vibe. "We promised our fans that we won't be going anywhere. We wanted to prove that we have not disbanded," band member BamBam shared.

"When it comes to the sound, we have definitely made it more diverse and varied. Before, we had a 'hard' sound in the beginning and had 'chill' ones at the end. but we balanced it well this time to present more chill vibes, when mixing and mastering," Jay B added about the music.

The upcoming album is going to be called GOT7. When asked about the name of the album, Jay B said, "I think my self-esteem and confidence went up and drove me to properly rebrand and put out a great quality of work that we are proud of."

Watch the music video for NANANA here: