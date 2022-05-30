Ballad from Kerala to Ukraine, with love

When 21-year old M Vandana Nair had to fly from Ukraine along with others due to the war, she was heartbroken. The first year MBBS student of Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU) in Chernivtsi is also a singer and she has now lent her voice to express her love for the country by singing one of the popular folk songs of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian song was released on the YouTube page of Medico Career Partner and was featured in Ukrainian media recently. Vandana hails from Angamaly and says the song is a tribute to the country and the people who are affected by the war. According to her, the song from the 20th century was written by Stephan Charnetsky in 1914.

“It is a tribute to the Ukraine warriors who lost their lives in the war and other frontline workers who are helping the community,” she says, adding that in Ukraine, she was also taught the language while studying there. “I sought the help of my musician friends to record and release this song,” she says. Vandana reached Ukraine only in December 2021 and got only a few months to enjoy the country. She was evacuated in March this year. But the four months were like a lifetime for her, she says.

“I love the music of the song. The song is also a dedication to my teachers, who are still giving lessons online. It is sad to see them rush to bunkers with family when the war alarm strikes. Even in the middle of the calamity, they are dedicated to helping us complete our studies.”

The song ‘Oy U Luzi Chervona Kalyna’ is an ode to the soldiers who fight for the country. The youngster, who wishes to become a clinical surgeon, says she will continue her music along with her medical services. “In September, we have a chance to study in another country as part of the course. I wish to go back to Ukraine if the situation turns normal,” she says.