Bollywood singer KK dies at 53 in Kolkata; he was in the city for a concert

Noted Bollywood musician KK passed away in Kolkata. He was in the city for a performance at Nazrul Mancha a popular auditorium in the city. According to media reports he collapsed on the staircase of the luxury hotel he had put up at, after returning from the venue. Reports also suggest that he was declared brought dead due to cardiac arrest at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute.

Glimpses from the concert on Tuesday

KK was most well-known for the song Tadap Tadap Ke Iss Dil from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He is also remembered for the unforgettable song Yaaron Dosti from Nagesh Kukunoor's 1999 film Rockford. In recent times, KK also sung for Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, the song Aankhon Mein Teri was a big hit!

Mismanagement of the auditorium authorities is being blamed for the musician's health deterioration. Reportedly the auditorium was packed beyond its capacity of 2200 with about seven thousand people trying to find their way into the hall with a faulty air conditioning system.