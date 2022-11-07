Music composer Bann Chakraborty talks about his work in Netflix original film 'Plan A Plan B'

Musician Bann Chakraborty is one artiste whose multitude of expertise can not be contained in one category. The singer-composer has dabbled in creating music for commercials, films, as well as independent albums. Some of his notable works include the song, Mar Jayian from Vicky Donor and Khoney De from NH10. The iconic jingle Jaago Re for TATA Tea is one of his most popular works in advertising.

Recently, Bann composed the background score and songs for the Netflix original feature film, Plan A Plan B starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah. Apart from the background score, Bann has composed two songs for the film – Keh Do Ke Tum and Talli. In Talli, he has also lent his voice along with Sunidhi Chauhan.

In an interview with Indulge, the musician gets candid about his early musical influences, his experience of composing for Plan A Plan B, his thoughts on the independent music scene in contemporary India, and much more:

How did you get into music? Tell us a bit about your journey so far.

I started out composing music for a television channel, writing and performing in a band. My first big break happened with the song, Mar Jayian that I had composed for Vicky Donor. In 2013, I got nominated for the Mirchi Awards in the Best Upcoming Music Composer category. Following that, I got the opportunity to compose songs for the film NH10.

Who are the musicians who have influenced your work the most?

I have been fortunate to keep myself open to all kinds of music since a very early stage of my life. My hunger and curiosity for learning never allowed me to limit myself to a particular genre. So, I have learned a great deal from composers ranging from SD Burman, RD Burman, and Salil Choudhury, to Elliot Goldenthal, David Foster, and Michael Abels. I have learned from electronic music groups like Chemical Brothers, Disclosure, Massive Attack, The Prodigy, and Underworld.

The songs from Plan A Plan B have a simple, breezy, kind of early-2000s-Bollywood tonality to them. What were your thoughts on it?

I definitely wanted something other than the usual that is heard in Bollywood films these days. In the song Talli, the situation of the protagonist (who loves to dance) seen in a club, dancing, was nothing unusual. One would expect the usual item song, with heavy beats, playing in a club. But for me, this presented an opportunity where I wanted to touch upon the vibe of rock-n-roll, which was quite prevalent in Bollywood during the Shammi Kapoor era. However, I also wanted to keep it relevant and organic enough for the audiences today to feel connected. Hence the idea of the guitars, live horn sections with trombones and trumpets, fused with synth bass sounds and electronic drums added to achieving that new and different vibe as a dance track.

The song Keh Do Ke, which had a situation of two opposite-natured characters falling in love, presented the opportunity of a flamenco-waltz style of guitar and rhythms. This is because despite being romantic, the song has a commanding vibe in its expression. The delivery of the vocals does not have the usual soft expressions mostly heard in such romantic situations. I believe this approach worked and resulted in a refreshing romantic song.

How was your experience working with director Shashanka Ghosh?

My general experience of working in movies has always been great! Fortunately, I have had the privilege of working with directors like Shashanka who have seen my growth as a musician since my early years. His vision for this film was extremely clear, which made my job very easy. I am grateful that he believed in me and the sound I would bring to the table. Shashaka da’s confidence in taking a chance was the best thing that happened to me in the process of working on Plan A Plan B.

You have composed music for some very distinct genres of films. For which genre do you find composing music the most challenging and why?

I am primarily a film music composer. I am most thankful that I get to do something I love every day of my life, which is – making music. In that regard, every genre is a challenge in itself as my ambition is to create my own identity with each opportunity that comes my way.

You are a prominent name in the indie music scene in the country. But over the years, you have been working continuously for films and commercials as well. Does your experience in indie music ever influence your work in mainstream music and vice versa?

That is a very interesting question. I think lines have blurred for me, I am not sure if I have held on to any particular influence as such. I find it more exciting to experience music from where I should be able to look at every opportunity objectively. I am too hungry to learn all the time. Gaining new experiences is the primary objective, more than using the experiences that I already had. Hope that makes sense (smiles).

What do you think about the independent music scene in contemporary India?

It is exciting! In the world of music today, there is a discovery every day. I just hope more and more artistes keep at it and really commit to the life of being a musician. I see that in some artistes. And that makes me very hopeful.

During the pandemic, a lot of musicians have experimented with their music or reinvented themselves. Has the pandemic influenced your music in any way?

For me, it was different! I used the time in the best way possible. I switched off the television and went back to studying music and learning more.

I knew that this 'time-off-from-the-daily-grind' will not happen again. So I did everything to use my time more productively for myself.

What are some of your upcoming projects?

More and more work in both advertising and movies! I am also working on an exciting project with a large number of upcoming musicians, details of which I cannot disclose at the moment.

You have been working in this industry consistently for years now. What is the most important advice you would give to a musician who is new to the industry?

The best advice that I have taken is from what Steve Jobs said – "Stay hungry, Stay foolish.” That is what I do all the time. So, my advice remains the same for everyone out there!

E-mail: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa