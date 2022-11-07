Vengaboys rock the stage in Bengaluru

The highly anticipated performance from the dutch band, Vengaboys, was a treat to witness in Bengaluru. We reached the location one hour prior to their performance and the roads outside the venue were jam-packed. We made our way to the VIP section as DJ TT and AJY had already got the crowd grooving by playing some of the most popular commercial hits.

Following their opening act, the crowd waited in anticipation for the star performance. As the band prepared themselves, the emcee played a small game with some of the fans by testing their knowledge about the band. As the game came to a close, the whole arena erupted as Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! was played. In came the band and out went the roars. The four-member band performed some of their best songs including Uncle John from Jamaica, We are going to Ibiza, and Shalala Lala, along with other classic hits such as We Will Rock You by Queen and Y.M.C.A. by Village People.

As the performance was nearing the end, Kim Sasabone, one of the lead singers of the band shared that the band’s India tour was concluding with their performance in Bengaluru, and following their performances in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, the band believes that they have one of the best fan communities in India.

The band finished their performance by singing their all-time hit Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!, which was a fitting end to their gig in the city. Iconic artiste, DJ Ivan took over the stage following their performance for the after-party.