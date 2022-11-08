Musician Neha Pandey releases peppy track, Dil Mein Baje

Musician Neha Pandey has been doing rounds on the internet for her sensational solo tracks, some of which are written in Arabic as we. Now, she is thrilled to announce her latest collaboration with 9xM for her newest single Dil Mein Baje.

The song is a peppy, foot tapping number with an aesthetic pop- retro look flowing through it, that makes it look all the more visually experimental. Written by popular lyricist Shabbir Ahmed, the song is a lighthearted melody suited for the young at heart and desi youth globally.

Neha rose to fame by participating in the Channel V Popstars back in 2003, where she was chosen as the city finalist. Her unconventional voice with a global appeal, soon grabbed her opportunities to collaborate with artists across Hongkong, Australia, Sudan, and the USA to name a few. Some of her successful tracks are Busy Busy, Allah Waariyan Reprise, Na Roko.

Neha is currently based out of Dubai but grew up in Dehradun, Lucknow and Delhi. Owing to the exposure she received during her growing up years, she was heavily influenced by Western music and grew up to include elements of pop, hip hop, Soul, and R&B in her own music. She is also popularly known by her artist name Neha Music Beats.