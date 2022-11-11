Ahead of his performance in Bengaluru, we talk to record producer DJ Snake about his inspiration and his journey in the industry

From starting out as a graffiti artist to becoming one of the most renowned DJs worldwide, William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, better known by his stage name, DJ Snake, has come a long way. In one of his old interviews, the music producer was quoted as saying, “When I started DJing, because everyone called me ‘Snake’ in my city, I was like ‘DJ Snake, OK let’s go for it.’ The name sucks, but its too late now.” The name was coined after people recognised his ability to escape the police who were on the lookout for the person vandalising property with his graffiti art. Since Turn Down For What, the DJ has released some memorable tracks such as Get Low, Taki Taki, Let Me Love You, Lean On and Magenta Riddim, which was shot in India. He has won and been nominated for several awards. Having won multiple awards such as the Denmark GAFFA Awards in 2015 for Best Foreign Song and the Billboard Music Award for Top Dance Artiste in 2016, Snake has also collaborated with the most iconic names in the industry including Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion and many more. The DJ, who most recently released the track Nightbird, talks to us about his performance in Bengaluru (which is a part of the Sunburn tour), his inspiration and his Indian fans.

You have previously spoken about the love you have for your Indian fans. How excited are you to perform for them again?

I’m expecting the fans to bring all the energy to the shows! India is like a second home for me. I feel so comfortable and welcomed here. I’m excited to get back, visit and experience new cities, meet more people, hear more of the music, and see more of the country that has influenced me so much. India is sheer magic. I love the passion the Indian fans bring to the table. It’s unmatched. I put a lot into my music and concerts and it feels great to see the level of passion. The energy I feel when I am in India is one of the most memorable things on tour. The feeling is so different from anywhere else in the world.

Apart from the fans, what else makes you want to come back to India?

I love the culture, food, music, and warmth of the country. It is phenomenal and I can’t wait to be back again for one of the biggest tours in India.

What inspired you to become a DJ?

As a teenager, I loved American acts like 2Pac, Biggie and even the Fugees. I had no idea what they were saying. I was just listening to the beats, the flow, the vibe. I was inspired to take up DJing after watching a scene in the classic 1995 French film La Haine, in which turntablist Cut Killer performs from his window for the neighbourhood below.

Which would you say are some of your most memorable songs?

Some of my most memorable songs include Magenta Riddim, Turn Down For What and Let Me Love You.

After a decade-long career, do you feel you are still evolving or have found your niche?

I’m still evolving for sure because becoming complacency is dangerous for artistes.

You have collaborated with some of the most recognised names including Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. What was your experience working with them?

Working with Selena always feels so natural as we’ve known each other for a while. A while ago, we had been brainstorming about doing another record together. When the idea of Selfish Love came up, it felt like the perfect fit. It was a fun process to work on it with her and the best records are always like this, they are fun to make. And Justin? His voice is just magic and whenever he sings, he touches the heart, the soul.

How did Paris, as a city, influence you as an artiste?

I grew up outside of Paris, not in the best area, where it’s a mixture of lower income people from all over the world. We all grew up together. Every type of person, every color, every religion. Even me... I’m French and Algerian. I’m a mix. This is just like the city of Paris. It’s a big mashup.

What is your artistic sound most influenced by?

I am like a sponge. I love taking in sounds from everywhere and really digesting them.

How do you think the pandemic has influenced live performances and music in general across the globe?

I think we are all appreciative of live shows now more than ever. Personally, I was not a fan of live streams because I need to feel the crowd, I need to feel their energy. I need to hear the people singing alongside.

Are you interested in working with Indian artistes?

Well, I’m a Jaqueline Fernandez fan and I would love to collaborate with her in future. I am also in contact with some Indian musicians/actors now and we are exchanging some inspirations and ideas. I am still learning a lot about different Indian subcultures. Every time I visit India, I make sure to find some music and artistes that I haven’t heard about in the past.

What are some of your other interests?

I love collecting vinyl records and I love football. I support Paris Saint Germain.

After India, which other countries are you heading to in the new few weeks?

My December is packed with performances in Indonesia, Thailand, and the USA.

What are some of your upcoming projects?

There are numerous things happening in 2023. I have a lot of new releases lined up along with tours in various countries.

Before you perform in India, what is your message to your fans here?

India! DJ Snake is back! This is going to be an epic showcase!