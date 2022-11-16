Diversity and inclusion at centrestage of Grammy Awards 2023, here is the complete list of nominees
According to the recording academy, majority of this year’s nominees are people of colour and almost half are women
Diverse and inclusive are two words that aptly define the list of nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards, unveiled yesterday. According to the recording academy, the majority of this year’s nominees are people of colour and almost half are women. American pop sensation Beyonce bagged nine nominations for her work, becoming the most nominated musician in the history of the prestigious award in a tie with her husband and rapper Jay-Z. While her song BREAK MY SOUL reeled in a nomination in the ‘Record of the Year’ category, RENAISSANCE found its place among the ‘Album of the Year’ nominations.
The names of the nominees were announced by American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and singer-songwriters John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, and Smokey Robinson. The award ceremony is set to be held on February 5 next year. Here is the complete list of nominations:
Record Of The Year
About Damon Time
As It Was
Bad Habit
BREAK MY SOUL
Don't Shut Me Down
Easy On Me
Good Morning Gorgeous
The Heart Part 5
Woman
You And Me On The Rock
Album Of The Year
30
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Harry's House
In These Silent Days
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Music Of The Spheres
RENAISSANCE
Special
Un Verano Sin Ti
Voyage
Song Of The Year
abcdefu
About Damn Time by Melissa
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
As It Was
Bad Habit
BREAK MY SOUL
Easy On Me
GOD DID
Just Like That
The Heart Part 5
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Easy On Me
Moscow Mule
Woman
Bad Habit
About Damn Time
As It Was
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Don't Shut Me Down
Bam Bam
My Universe
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Unholy
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher
When Christmas Comes Around...
I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)
Evergreen
Thank You
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage
30
Music Of The Spheres
Special
Harry's House
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
BREAK MY SOUL
Rosewood
Don't Forget My Love
I'm Good (Blue)
Intimidated
On My Knees
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance
Fragments
Diplo
The Last Goodbye
Surrender
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Between Dreaming And Joy
Not Tight
Blooz
Jacob's Ladder
Empire Central
Best Rock Performance
So Happy It Hurts
Old Man
Wild Child
Broken Horses
Crawl!
Patient Number 9
Holiday
Best Metal Performance
Call Me Little Sunshine
We'll Be Back
Kill Or Be Killed
Degradation Rules
Blackout
Best Rock Song
Broken Horses
Patient Number 9
Black Summer
Blackout
Harmonia’s Dream
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie
The Boy Named If
Crawler
Mainstream Sellout
Patient Number 9
Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Alternative Music Performance
There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Certainty
King
Chaise Lounge
Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Alternative Music Album
WE
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Fossora
Wet Leg
Cool It Down
Best R&B Performance
Virgo’s Groove
Hurt Me So Good
Over
Here With Me
Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
'Round Midnight
Keeps on Fallin’
Plastic Off the Sofa
Good Morning Gorgeous
Do 4 Love
Best R&B Song
Cuff It
Hurt Me So Good
Good Morning Gorgeous
Hrs & Hrs
Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk
Starfuit
Gemini Rights
Red Balloon
Drones
Best R&B Album
Breezy (Deluxe)
Candy Drip
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Watch the Sun
Black Radio III
Best Rap Performance
God Did
Vegas
Pushin P
F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beautiful
Wait for U
First Class
Die Hard
Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Song
God Did
Wait for U
Pushin P
Churchill Downs
The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album
God Did
I Never Liked You
Come Home the Kids Miss You
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
It’s Almost Dry
Best Country Solo Performance
Heartfirst
Circles Around This Town
In His Arms
Live Forever
Something in the Orange
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Wishful Drinking
Does He Love You (Revisited)
Going Where the Lonely Go
Best Country Song
’Til You Can’t
Doin’ This
Circles Around This Town
f I Was a Cowboy
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Humble Quest
Palomino
A Beautiful Time
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
The Passenger
Mantra Americana
White Sun
Joy
Positano Songs
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Rounds (Live)
Keep Holding On
Cherokee/Koko
Call of the Drum
Falling
Endangered Species
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live At Apparatus
Fade to Black
Ghost Song
Fifty
Linger Awhile
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
LongGone
Live in Italy
New Standards, Vol. 1
Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Parallel Motion
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Bird Lives
Architecture of Storms
Remembering Bob Freedman
Center Stage
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Fandango at the Wall in New York
Rhythm & Soul
Crisálida
If You Will
Música de las Américas
Best Gospel Performance/Song
When I Pray
Positive
Kingdom
The Better Benediction
Get Up
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Holy Forever
God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
So Good
For God Is With Us
Fear Is Not My Future
Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)
Best Gospel Album
Clarity
Die to Live
Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
All Things New
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
My Jesus
Always
Lion
Breathe
Life After Death
Best Roots Gospel Album
Let’s Just Praise the Lord
2:22
Confessio - Irish American Roots
The Urban Hymnal
The Willie Nelson Family
Best Latin Pop Album
De Adentro Pa Afuera
Aguilera
Viajante
Pasieros
Dharma +
Best Música Urbana Album
Un Verano Sin Ti
Legendaddy
La 167
The Love & Sex Tape
Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento
Los Años Salvajes
Alegoría
Tinta y Tiempo
1940 Carmen
Motomami
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina
EP #1 Forajido
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Un Canto por México - El Musical
La Reunión (Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Cumbiana II
Pa’lla Voy
Quiero Verte Feliz
Imágenes Latinas
Legendario
Best American Roots Performance
Stompin’ Ground
Prodigal Daughter
Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Oh Betty
Life According to Raechel
Best Americana Performance
There You Go Again
The Message
Made Up Mind
You and Me on the Rock
Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]
Best American Roots Song
Bright Star
Prodigal Daughter
Just Like That
You and Me on the Rock
High and Lonesome
Forever
Best Americana Album
Just Like That...
In These Silent Days
Things Happen That Way
Good to Be...
Raise the Roof
Best Bluegrass Album
Almost Proud
Toward the Fray
Crooked Tree
Calling You From My Mountain
Get Yourself Outside
Best Traditional Blues Album
The Blues Don’t Lie
Mississippi Son
Heavy Load Blues
The Sun Is Shining Down
Get on Board
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Bloodline Maintenance
Brother Johnny
Crown
Set Sail
Done Come Too Far
Best Folk Album
Age of Apathy
The Light at the End of the Line
Spellbound
Revealer
Hell on Church Street
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
Natalie Noelani
Lucky Man
Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Full Circle
Best Reggae Album
The Kalling
Gifted
Third Time’s the Charm
Scorcha
Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Global Music Performance
Udhero Na
Last Last
Gimme Love
Neva Bow Down
Bayethe
Best Global Music Album
Queen of Sheba
Between Us... (Live)
huruaat
Love, Damini
Sakura
Best Children’s Music Album
The Movement
Ready Set Go!
Space Cadet
Los Fabulosos
Into the Little Blue House
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Act Like You Got Some Sense
Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Music Is History
Finding Me
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Call Us What We Carry: Poems
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Black Men Are Precious
The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Hiding in Plain View
Best Comedy Album
The Closer
Comedy Monster
Sorry
We All Scream
A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Best Musical Theater Album
A Strange Loop
Caroline, or Change
Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
MJ the Musical
Mr. Saturday Night
Six: Live on Opening Night
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis
Encanto
Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Encanto
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
The Batman
Succession: Season 3
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Fireteam Elite
Call of Duty®: Vanguard
Old World
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Dawn of Ragnarök
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Be Alive
Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Hold My Hand
Carolina
Nobody Like U
Best Instrumental Composition
Al-Musafir Blues
Refuge
El País Invisible
African Tales
Snapshots
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
Main Titles
How Deep Is Your Love
Scrapple From the Apple
Minnesota, WI
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Never Gonna Be Alone
Let It Happen
Best Recording Package
Telos
Divers
Everything Was Beautiful
Beginningless Beginning
Voyeurist
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Big Mess
In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
Book
Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Best Album Notes
Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
The American Clavé Recordings
Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch, 1942
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Historical Album
Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
Life’s Work: A Retrospective
To Whom It May Concern...
The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Adolescence
Chloë and the Next 20th Century
Harry’s House
Black Radio III
Wet Leg
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
Do Not Open
Aguilera
Focus 1
Divine Tides
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
Perspectives
Producer of the Year, Classical
Christoph Franke
Elaine Martone
James Ginsburg
Jonathan Allen
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
John Williams: The Berlin Concert
Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Sila: The Breath of the World
Stay on It
Best Opera Recording
Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
Eurydice
Best Choral Performance
Born
J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245
Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets
Musical Remembrances
What Is American
Perspectives
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Bach: The Art of Life
Abels: Isolation Variation
A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic
Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
Letters for the Future
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Eden
Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
How Do I Find You
Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Best Classical Compendium
The Lost Birds
An Adoption Story
A Concert for Ukraine
Aspire
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
The Wrath of God
Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved
Akiho: Ligneous Suite
Bermel: Intonations
Puts: Contact
Best Music Video
Easy on Me
Yet to Come
Woman
As It Was
The Heart Part 5
All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only
Our World
A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story