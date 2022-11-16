Diversity and inclusion at centrestage of Grammy Awards 2023, here is the complete list of nominees

Diverse and inclusive are two words that aptly define the list of nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards, unveiled yesterday. According to the recording academy, the majority of this year’s nominees are people of colour and almost half are women. American pop sensation Beyonce bagged nine nominations for her work, becoming the most nominated musician in the history of the prestigious award in a tie with her husband and rapper Jay-Z. While her song BREAK MY SOUL reeled in a nomination in the ‘Record of the Year’ category, RENAISSANCE found its place among the ‘Album of the Year’ nominations.

The names of the nominees were announced by American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and singer-songwriters John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, and Smokey Robinson. The award ceremony is set to be held on February 5 next year. Here is the complete list of nominations:

Record Of The Year

About Damon Time

As It Was

Bad Habit

BREAK MY SOUL

Don't Shut Me Down

Easy On Me

Good Morning Gorgeous

The Heart Part 5

Woman

You And Me On The Rock



Album Of The Year

30

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Harry's House

In These Silent Days

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Music Of The Spheres

RENAISSANCE

Special

Un Verano Sin Ti

Voyage

Song Of The Year

abcdefu

About Damn Time by Melissa

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

As It Was

Bad Habit

BREAK MY SOUL

Easy On Me

GOD DID

Just Like That

The Heart Part 5

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy On Me

Moscow Mule

Woman

Bad Habit

About Damn Time

As It Was



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don't Shut Me Down

Bam Bam

My Universe

I Like You (A Happier Song)

Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher

When Christmas Comes Around...

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)

Evergreen

Thank You

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage

30

Music Of The Spheres

Special

Harry's House

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

BREAK MY SOUL

Rosewood

Don't Forget My Love

I'm Good (Blue)

Intimidated

On My Knees



Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance

Fragments

Diplo

The Last Goodbye

Surrender



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy

Not Tight

Blooz

Jacob's Ladder

Empire Central



Best Rock Performance

So Happy It Hurts

Old Man

Wild Child

Broken Horses

Crawl!

Patient Number 9

Holiday

Best Metal Performance

Call Me Little Sunshine

We'll Be Back

Kill Or Be Killed

Degradation Rules

Blackout

Best Rock Song

Broken Horses

Patient Number 9

Black Summer

Blackout

Harmonia’s Dream

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie

The Boy Named If

Crawler

Mainstream Sellout

Patient Number 9

Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Certainty

King

Chaise Lounge

Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

WE

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Fossora

Wet Leg

Cool It Down

Best R&B Performance

Virgo’s Groove

Hurt Me So Good

Over

Here With Me

Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

'Round Midnight

Keeps on Fallin’

Plastic Off the Sofa

Good Morning Gorgeous

Do 4 Love

Best R&B Song

Cuff It

Hurt Me So Good

Good Morning Gorgeous

Hrs & Hrs

Please Don’t Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk

Starfuit

Gemini Rights

Red Balloon

Drones

Best R&B Album

Breezy (Deluxe)

Candy Drip

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Watch the Sun

Black Radio III

Best Rap Performance

God Did

Vegas

Pushin P

F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beautiful

Wait for U

First Class

Die Hard

Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Song

God Did

Wait for U

Pushin P

Churchill Downs

The Heart Part 5

Best Rap Album

God Did

I Never Liked You

Come Home the Kids Miss You

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

It’s Almost Dry

Best Country Solo Performance

Heartfirst

Circles Around This Town

In His Arms

Live Forever

Something in the Orange

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Wishful Drinking

Does He Love You (Revisited)

Going Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Song

’Til You Can’t

Doin’ This

Circles Around This Town

f I Was a Cowboy

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Humble Quest

Palomino

A Beautiful Time

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

The Passenger

Mantra Americana

White Sun

Joy

Positano Songs

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Rounds (Live)

Keep Holding On

Cherokee/Koko

Call of the Drum

Falling

Endangered Species

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At Apparatus

Fade to Black

Ghost Song

Fifty

Linger Awhile

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

LongGone

Live in Italy

New Standards, Vol. 1

Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Parallel Motion

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives

Architecture of Storms

Remembering Bob Freedman

Center Stage

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango at the Wall in New York

Rhythm & Soul

Crisálida

If You Will

Música de las Américas

Best Gospel Performance/Song

When I Pray

Positive

Kingdom

The Better Benediction

Get Up

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Holy Forever

God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

So Good

For God Is With Us

Fear Is Not My Future

Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Best Gospel Album

Clarity

Die to Live

Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

All Things New

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

My Jesus

Always

Lion

Breathe

Life After Death

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let’s Just Praise the Lord

2:22

Confessio - Irish American Roots

The Urban Hymnal

The Willie Nelson Family

Best Latin Pop Album

De Adentro Pa Afuera

Aguilera

Viajante

Pasieros

Dharma +

Best Música Urbana Album

Un Verano Sin Ti

Legendaddy

La 167

The Love & Sex Tape

Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento

Los Años Salvajes

Alegoría

Tinta y Tiempo

1940 Carmen

Motomami

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina

EP #1 Forajido

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Un Canto por México - El Musical

La Reunión (Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Cumbiana II

Pa’lla Voy

Quiero Verte Feliz

Imágenes Latinas

Legendario

Best American Roots Performance

Stompin’ Ground

Prodigal Daughter

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Oh Betty

Life According to Raechel

Best Americana Performance

There You Go Again

The Message

Made Up Mind

You and Me on the Rock

Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Best American Roots Song

Bright Star

Prodigal Daughter

Just Like That

You and Me on the Rock

High and Lonesome

Forever

Best Americana Album

Just Like That...

In These Silent Days

Things Happen That Way

Good to Be...

Raise the Roof

Best Bluegrass Album

Almost Proud

Toward the Fray

Crooked Tree

Calling You From My Mountain

Get Yourself Outside

Best Traditional Blues Album

The Blues Don’t Lie

Mississippi Son

Heavy Load Blues

The Sun Is Shining Down

Get on Board

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Bloodline Maintenance

Brother Johnny

Crown

Set Sail

Done Come Too Far

Best Folk Album

Age of Apathy

The Light at the End of the Line

Spellbound

Revealer

Hell on Church Street

Best Regional Roots Music Album

- Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)

Natalie Noelani

Lucky Man

Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Full Circle

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling

Gifted

Third Time’s the Charm

Scorcha

Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Global Music Performance

Udhero Na

Last Last

Gimme Love

Neva Bow Down

Bayethe

Best Global Music Album

Queen of Sheba

Between Us... (Live)

huruaat

Love, Damini

Sakura

Best Children’s Music Album

The Movement

Ready Set Go!

Space Cadet

Los Fabulosos

Into the Little Blue House

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Music Is History

Finding Me

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Call Us What We Carry: Poems

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Black Men Are Precious

The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Hiding in Plain View

Best Comedy Album

The Closer

Comedy Monster

Sorry

We All Scream

A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Best Musical Theater Album

A Strange Loop

Caroline, or Change

Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

MJ the Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Six: Live on Opening Night

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Encanto

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

The Batman

Succession: Season 3

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Fireteam Elite

Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Old World

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Be Alive

Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Hold My Hand

Carolina

Nobody Like U

Best Instrumental Composition

Al-Musafir Blues

Refuge

El País Invisible

African Tales

Snapshots

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

Main Titles

How Deep Is Your Love

Scrapple From the Apple

Minnesota, WI

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Never Gonna Be Alone

Let It Happen

Best Recording Package

Telos

Divers

Everything Was Beautiful

Beginningless Beginning

Voyeurist

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Big Mess

In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

Book

Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Best Album Notes

Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

The American Clavé Recordings

Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch, 1942

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Historical Album

Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982

Life’s Work: A Retrospective

To Whom It May Concern...

The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adolescence

Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Harry’s House

Black Radio III

Wet Leg

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

Do Not Open

Aguilera

Focus 1

Divine Tides

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works

Perspectives

Producer of the Year, Classical

Christoph Franke

Elaine Martone

James Ginsburg

Jonathan Allen

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

John Williams: The Berlin Concert

Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Sila: The Breath of the World

Stay on It

Best Opera Recording

Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Eurydice

Best Choral Performance

Born

J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245

Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets

Musical Remembrances

What Is American

Perspectives

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Bach: The Art of Life

Abels: Isolation Variation

A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic

Beethoven: Diabelli Variations

Letters for the Future

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Eden

Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly

Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

How Do I Find You

Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Best Classical Compendium

The Lost Birds

An Adoption Story

A Concert for Ukraine

Aspire

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

The Wrath of God

Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved

Akiho: Ligneous Suite

Bermel: Intonations

Puts: Contact

Best Music Video

Easy on Me

Yet to Come

Woman

As It Was

The Heart Part 5

All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only

Our World

A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story