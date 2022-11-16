Udit Narayan returns to Tamil, sings for Vijay Sethupathi's DSP

Veteran singer Udit Narayan, who has delivered chartbusters in multiple languages, is returning to Tamil cinema after a gap of 7 years, with Vijay Sethupathi-starrer DSP, composed by D Imman. Udit had last sang in the language for GV Prakash, for the song Machi Machi in Idhu Enna Maayam.

The news of Udit's comeback was revealed by Imman via his Twitter handle. The song has been penned by debutant Vijay Muthupandi and Senthil Ganesh of Chinna Machan fame has sung it along with Udit.

Vijay Sethupathi essays a cop named M Vascodagama in DSP. Former Miss India World Anukreety Vas has been cast as the female lead. Shivani Narayanan and Cooku with Comali-fame Pugazh are also essaying prominent roles in it.

DSP has cinematography by Venkatesh while Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films is bankrolling the project. The makers have confirmed that the film will be a December release, but the exact date has not yet been announced.