Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares team up for FIFA World Cup anthem, Tukoh Taka

Maluma and Myriam will perform the song together live for the first time at the opening of Doha's FIFA Fan Festival

Popular musicians Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares have joined forces for a new song titled Tukoh Taka, which is the official single of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The cross-continental banger sees the music stars rapping and singing about uniting fans all over the world and celebrating together. The track was released on Friday (November 18).

Also read: Ahead of his Kolkata tour, Armaan Malik talks about music and experimental collabs

Talking about the collaboration, Colombian singer-songwriter Juan Luis Londo Arias who is better known as Maluma, told media sources, “I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup anthem! I always dreamt of an opportunity like this. Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists who sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level.”

According to reports, the song was produced by Gordo, Play-N-Skillz, and Massari. On Saturday, November 19, Maluma and Myriam will perform the song together live for the first time at the opening of Doha's FIFA Fan Festival.

Also read: Joi Barua gives a sneak peek into his Bangalore concert

On the topic of the song and collaboration, Myriam was quoted as saying, “I am so happy to be chosen by FIFA and Universal Arabic Music to perform the song Tukoh Taka. I was honoured to participate in its composition, arrangement, and choreography. It made me more passionate about it, in addition to working alongside two of my favourite international artists, Nicki Minaj and Maluma. I truly wish that Tukoh Taka will be transmitting Eastern culture and Arabian music to the entire world.”