Arijit Singh’s One-night Only-India Tour to kickstart in Mumbai, other cities to follow

If there is one Bollywood singer who has mastered the art of versatility, that has to be Arijit Singh. One of the country’s biggest ace musicians, Arijit, who has established himself as a singer of heartbreaking romantic ballads, is on his ‘One night only - India Tour’ presented by Tuborg zero packaged drinking water, powered by John Jacobs November 26 onwards. The multi-city tour will kick-start with its first show in Mumbai and will be brought to Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata by leading entertainment platform Paytm Insider & Swiggy SteppinOut along with their production partner Hyperlink Brand Solutions. This will be Arijit's first India tour in the last three years. Along with Arijit’s magical and soulful performance, the tour promises an exhilaratingly spectacular sonic experience for all his fans that will surely leave them with fond memories.

A poster of the musical tour

Having excelled at adaptability, his voice can strike a chord with the listeners at any given point with his soothing numbers, but can also get them grooving to a party track. He shot to fame with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 and has received much praise for his songs Channa Mereya, Phir Le Aya Dil, Humari Adhuri Kahaani, Duaa, Kabira that every Bollywood fan will have on their playlist. Having one song in almost every film, he has climbed the ladder to fame by even having concerts worldwide. Arijit received the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song Binte Dil from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Starting his record label in 2020, Oriyon Music, he continues to awe his listeners through his ever-evolving style of music and vocal skills.

