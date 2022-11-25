Afrojack gives us a sneak peek of whats in store for Sunburn Goa 2022

Nick Leonardus van de Wall who goes by the stage name Afrojack is a music producer from Spijkenisse, South Holland who kicked off his musical career at the age of 14. The DJ soon began collaborating with eminent musicians like Pitbull and David Guetta. Famous tracks of this Grammy Award-winner include Take Over Control, Give Me Everything and Hey Mama among others. Catch him live at Sunburn Goa 2022 as he heads the festival. The artistes gives us a sneak peek of whats in store for the event.

What makes you want to revisit India?

I don’t know if the rest of the world knows it yet but every DJ is aware of the passion and love that exists in India. That’s why we all keep coming back! I am also fond of spicy Indian cuisine.

How challenging has it been to adapt to the evolving trends in dance music?

I think it sort of happens automatically. Every time I walk into the studio, I look at what’s new.And I operate within a culture, so for me, it’s just what I want to do with that culture. I’m always adapting because I utilise what’s already there.

Can the Indian audience expect to listen to any of your new music at Sunburn?

My experience at Sunburn Goa playing new music out to a live crowd has been mind-blowing. I cannot wait to play some Afro classics and a few new tunes.

What are the latest trends in EDM right now?

Unfortunately, the title EDM is considered cheesy. So back in 2012 when everyone was talking about this genre and jumping on the EDM train, they forgot that most people were already doing it for a long time. Even when The Chainsmokers came, they sort of came post-electronic dance music but it wasn’t EDM anymore, it was more of pop music.

Rs 2,500 upwards. December 28 to 30. At Vagator, Goa

