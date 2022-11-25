American DJ Gordo prepares for his first performance in India at SteppinOut Music Festival

Gordo, formerly known as DJ Carnage is a Guatemalan-American DJ and record producer. His music is currently based on house and techno sub-genres but while performing as Carnage, his genres majorly included bass and trap. He has collaborated with artists like Drake (Sticky from Honestly, Nevermind), KSHMR (Toca from Papi Gordo), Steve Aoki (Plur Genocide), Marshmello (Back in Time) and G-Eazy (Loaded). The DJ has released two albums till now – Papi Gordo in 2015 followed by Battered Bruised and Bloody in 2018.

This is going to be your first performance in India. What are you looking forward to the most?

I am so excited to be here and to perform in front of such an amazing audience. I am looking forward to the experience of meeting my fans here in India and just creating a fun night together!

Can you tell us about the setlist for your performance?

I don’t want to give a lot away before my performance but I have some exciting things lined up. This set is very special to me and you can hear the energy in this set. I look forward to sharing the whole experience with my Indian fans!

What is your creative process before working on any project?

I take inspiration from a lot of things around me and a lot of factors play into the final product that goes out. But at the end of the day, my fans push me and motivate me to do better and create music that I’m proud of and happy to make.

What was the idea behind the name Gordo?

I’ve been thinking about this for a while and a lot of thought went into me changing my name to Gordo but a lot of it has to do with me spending a lot of time in Miami.

What are some of your upcoming projects?

I’m always working on something new and there are a lot of things happening behind the scenes. I’m looking forward to sharing it all with the world.