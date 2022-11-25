Fedde Le Grand spills the tea on what to expect from SteppinOut Music Festival

Credited with accolades such as the DJ Awards, which is considered the Oscars of the DJ industry, Fedde Le Grand is a record producer from Utrecht, Netherlands whose musical journey was inspired by Michael Jackson. The DJ who plays genres like Dutch house, electro house and pro-gressive house music, has collaborated with artistes like Madonna, Robbie Williams, Shakira and Mariah Carey. He has also performed at music festivals like Coachella and Tomorrowland and his famous tracks include Let Me Think About It, Put Your Hands Up for Detroit and So Much Love.

What are your thoughts on returning to India after so long?

The country always offers such an immersive experience. I can’t wait to feast on Indian food and have a good time with all my fans.

What are the biggest trends in house music right now?

It’s a nice blend between house and tech house blended with some modern influences.

What did you keep in mind while creating a setlist for this event?

I made so much music the past three years and I can’t wait to play them all. I always deliver a good mix of all my tracks that people know me for and some fresh ones that everyone will get to hear for the first time!

What are your upcoming projects?

I’ll be traveling across the globe to Europe, Asia, America and the Middle East, so my schedule is tight! I also have several exciting collaborations in the works.

Rs 2,499 upwards. December 10 & 11. At Embassy International Riding School, Tarunhunse Village