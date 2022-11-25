From MLTR and Anoushka Shankar to Steve Aoki and Fedde Le Grand, we track the biggest music festivals and performances coming to the city.   

The holiday season is just around the corner and we have some great news! This December, your calendars are not just going to be marked with Christmas and New Year parties, but an array of music festivals and concerts that will give an added edge to your year-end celebrations. After a two-year hiatus, it seems as if the live music scene in Bengaluru is about to see a much-needed revival, and how! The coming weeks promise a brand new music festival and performances by renowned international artistes. Considering the sheer number of events in the coming month, we have curated a guide to help you navigate them with ease.

Prateek Kuhad

The season begins with the fifth edition Echoes of Earth, a green music festival celebrating the essence of eco-consciousness and sustainability. This festival not only features well-known musicians but larger-than-life art installations, solar-powered stages, sapling drives and more. Based on the theme, Circle of Life, this environmentally conscious music festival returns with over 40 international and Indian musicians performing in a lush green setting dotted with several art installations. This year, through music and art, Echoes of Earth is showcasing the spirit of five unexplored areas of India’s diverse ecosystems and will shed light on the planet’s endangered species and landscapes. It will also talk about how nature conservation has impacted people and wildlife through the years. The festival boasts an interesting line-up of artistes including Spanish electronic DJ, Henry Saiz, Malian singer and guitarist Vieux Farka Touré and Dutch DJ Eelke Kleijn.

Highlights of the festival

1. Pet friendly

2. 20+ homegrown and sustainable brands across fashion, accessories, jewellery and decor

3. A food market with more than 30 stalls

4. Brunch with the artistes

5. Catch performances by Dauwd, Tara Lily, Anyasa, The Turbans and more

Fedde Le Grand

This will be followed by SteppinOut Music Festival (SMF) and concerts by Indian-origin British-American singer Anoushka Shankar, indie pop-musician Prateek Kuhad and Danish soft and pop rock band Michael Learns to Rock. Making its debut in Bengaluru, SMF will have 90+ artistes spanning genres such as EDM, hip-hop, techno and Bollywood. The festival brings musicians like Dutch DJ Fedde Le Grand, American record producer Steve Aoki, British DJ Troyboi, German music producer Solomun, Indian rapper Divine and Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu.

Highlights of the festival

1. VIP access

2. Five stages

3. Performances by Lucky Ali, Divine, Solomun, Offset and more

And for those who wish to spend the last few days of the year partying on a beach, Sunburn Goa 2022 offers numerous after-parties, galas, experience zones and performances by DJs such as Grammy awardee Afrojack, International Dance Music awardee Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, South African DJ Black Coffee, Danish DJ Morten and Dutch record producer Nicky Romeo.

Highlights of the festival

1. A specially curated F&B village

2. Adventure activities such as bungee jumping, zip line and Ferris wheel

3. A flea market

4. Experiences include a sunset point and an open-air cinema

5. VIP and fan pit zones

6. Camping facilities with bonfire

Other festivals across India

DGTL

Rs 5,000 upwards. December 9-11. At New Delhi and Mumbai

Magnetic Fields

Rs 12,500 upwards. December 9-11. At Alsisar, Rajasthan

Bloom in Green Festival

Rs 11,120 upwards. December 16-18. At Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu

Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2022

Rs 1,649 upwards. November 25-27. At Pune