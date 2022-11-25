Record producer and DJ TroyBoi comes to the city as part of SteppinOut Music Festival

Troy Henry, professionally known as TroyBoi, is a British DJ who combines various elements of bass, house, dubstep, and trap. He released his debut album Left Is Right in 2017 and is notable for his single Do You?. His major collaborations include works with Little Mix, Zayn, Missy Elliott and many more. In an interview in 2017, the DJ revealed that he is half-Indian and that his mom was brought up in Kolkata.

Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My love for music began at a very young age and artistes like Pharell and Timbaland had me in love with music as I listened to them a lot that time. I will always stay loyal to the 2000s music genre but sadly they don’t make music like that anymore. But what inspired me most was my music technology classes during my secondary school. I think I was around 14 when they taught us how to produce and play around with music. I had a lot fun.

One of your biggest hits was Do You? Did you expect the song to perform this well?

To be honest, one can never know when their songs are going to perform well. But I really enjoyed producing the song and to be able to see my hard work pay off.

What is the setlist for your show in Bengaluru?

You shall have to wait and see but I can promise my fans that it will be an experience of a lifetime and the music will get their feet moving.

You have mentioned in your previous interviews that you are half Indian. Is Indian music something that you listen to on a regular basis?

I love Bollywood, it has great energy. I grew up on Bollywood movies more than music and I am a die-hard fan of Amitabh Bachchan. I have mad respect for his acting skills.

Have you given a thought to working with Indian artistes?

Yes! Of course! Working with Indian artistes is constantly on my mind and it will be an honour to be able to work with them. I do have a few artistes in mind.





