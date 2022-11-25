Spanish electronic DJ Henry Saiz performs at Echoes of Earth along with his band

Henry Saiz mixes multiple genres of music such as electronica, disco, house and techno. The DJ and producer, who was born in Madrid, worked a remix on Guy J’s Lamur which was considered the ‘track of the year’ by critics and DJs. Henry has performed at a number of festivals throughout the world, including Sónar, Creamfields, Ultra Miami, Global Gathering, and Benicassim, among many others.

What are your expectations from your visit to India?

This is the second time we visit India with the band, although the first time was several years ago and with a very different show. We hope the experience will be as wonderful as that time. The audience in India is so passionate!

Can you take us through your setlist? How do you plan to focus on the theme of the festival?

The setlist is pretty unique since it’s made up of the songs from the band’s album that we’ll release soon. Along with those new songs, we have also included some surprises that our fans will appreciate. It’s great to play in a natural environment, away from the city. We absolutely love nature and wildlife so we’re really happy to participate in this festival. Our music is full of organic elements and it’s inspired by nature, so it fits perfectly in this environment.



As a musician, what did the pandemic teach you?

The pandemic taught us many things, I guess it depends on each person. In our case, it helped us to distance ourselves from what we were doing in order to return with renewed strength. Of course, it also taught us to appreciate how lucky we are to dedicate ourselves to music.



What else are you working on currently?

We are always thinking of new projects. Right now, our plan is to continue presenting the new tracks in our live shows and, of course, release the band’s album in 2023.