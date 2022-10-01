Here's what to expect at Indo German Jazz Week in Bengaluru this week

Conceived during the pandemic, the Indo German International Jazz Week is set to begin this Wednesday. Presented by The Consulate General of The Federal Republic of Germany in association with The Bangalore School of Music, the event will host an exciting lineup of artistes, ranging from international musicians like the Arifa Quartet (Netherlands) and Klaus Graf Quartet (Germany) to homegrown talents like Maarten Visser (Chennai) and The Gerard Machado Trio (Bengaluru). Here’s a sneak peek into what you can expect from the week-long festival:

Arifa Quartet (The Netherlands)

What does the setlist for your performance include?

The setlist consists of original music composed by Arifa. We are also presenting our brand new album Danubian Voyage. Your quartet blends music from the Middle East and the Balkans with jazz and contemporary improvised music.

What are the challenges in combining the two?

Both musical worlds within jazz — improvised music and music from various Balkan regions, the Middle East, or Turkey — are extremely rich and profound. Combining different non-Western rhythmical languages, odd meters, modal music, and makams with Western harmonies and a high level of improvisation is the biggest challenge.

Gerard Machado Trio (Bengaluru)