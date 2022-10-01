Here's what to expect at Indo German Jazz Week in Bengaluru this week
The first edition of Indo-German International Jazz Week is set to host acclaimed musicians from across the globe
Prattusa Mallik
Conceived during the pandemic, the Indo German International Jazz Week is set to begin this Wednesday. Presented by The Consulate General of The Federal Republic of Germany in association with The Bangalore School of Music, the event will host an exciting lineup of artistes, ranging from international musicians like the Arifa Quartet (Netherlands) and Klaus Graf Quartet (Germany) to homegrown talents like Maarten Visser (Chennai) and The Gerard Machado Trio (Bengaluru). Here’s a sneak peek into what you can expect from the week-long festival:
Arifa Quartet (The Netherlands)
What does the setlist for your performance include?
The setlist consists of original music composed by Arifa. We are also presenting our brand new album Danubian Voyage. Your quartet blends music from the Middle East and the Balkans with jazz and contemporary improvised music.
What are the challenges in combining the two?
Both musical worlds within jazz — improvised music and music from various Balkan regions, the Middle East, or Turkey — are extremely rich and profound. Combining different non-Western rhythmical languages, odd meters, modal music, and makams with Western harmonies and a high level of improvisation is the biggest challenge.
Gerard Machado Trio (Bengaluru)
How would you describe your music and how did it inspire your setlist for the concert?
My music is jazz with a blend of bebop, blues, funk, and Latin rhythms. The set list is a mix of traditional jazz standards performed in my own arrangements which include original compositions.
Have you noticed any changes in the global jazz scene post the pandemic?
Yes, there has been a huge change globally. Thanks to the internet, I have been able to discover many new jazz artistes I had not heard of earlier.
Klaus Graf Quartet (Germany)
What can we expect from your performance?
You can expect music composed by my all-time favourite saxophonist Cannonball Adderley, apart from pieces by the great Duke Ellington, and compositions of my own, including a suite in three parts, called The Mysore Suite — dedicated to the fascinating town of Mysuru. There is also a brand new composition that I had written for the Bangalore Jazz Festival called Blues for Bangalore!
What do you think are the most interesting trends in jazz right now?
I’ve noticed that there’s a lot of fusion in jazz. It is mixed with gospel, pop, and soul. A lot of groups like Snarky Puppy from the USA or Dirty Loops from Sweden have been doing this for some years now. But a lot of younger people are also listening to Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, John Coltrane, and even Free Jazz.
Maarten Visser (Chennai)
Take us through your setlist for the upcoming performance.
It is a completely new, original set of tunes, written for and performed by our new trio Many Things. When the invitation to perform here came to us, it seemed the perfect opportunity to premiere this set of originals.
What are some of your upcoming projects?
I’m writing a second set for Many Things. It is a little more experimental. I’m also finishing a new set for Oto.3 — an experimental music trio with drummer Robbert van Hulzen — to be premiered next year. Then I recorded a few hours of solo saxophone that needs to be produced and released. A duo set with Holger Jetter is being rehearsed and recorded.
Moonarra World Fusion (Bengaluru)
What does the setlist for your upcoming performance comprise?
We are performing six original lyrical and instrumental compositions, a combination of jazz-influenced harmonies, Indian classical ragas, and rhythms.
Who are your musical influences?
Miles Davis, Betty Carter, Carmen McCrae, Stan Getz, Wes Montgomery, Charlie Parker, and John McLaughlin, among others.
Suvankar Plus and Other Stories
Tell us about your music and the setlist for the concert.
It’s a blend of jazz, funk, and blues-rock. Certainly, I don’t think about genre while writing my music. In short, it’s guitar-driven music with sophisticated harmonies and simple rhythms. For the concert, the setlist includes mostly my compositions along with some reharmonised pop tunes.
What is your take on the jazz scene in India?
Through social media, I see the younger generation is interested in jazz and its derivatives. Also, I see posts of musicians from different musical backgrounds learning and playing jazz standards, which is a great curtain raiser.
₹400. October 5-11. At Bangalore International Centre and The Alliance Francaise Auditorium