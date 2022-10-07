The Delhi based rock band prepares for its first performance in South India

Time Throttle, a progressive rock band from Delhi gears up for its first performance in South India and will perfrom its first gig in Bengaluru.

The band’s drummer, Siddhartha Kathpalia, starts off by talking about the background of the band. Although the cover band was founded in 2018, the current four-member line-up first came together in November 2019. “We came together when we were looking to challenge ourselves and were growing by playing the complex, yet beautiful music of the 1990s American band Tool,” he shares.

The Goa-based drummer expressed that the band is excited to play in Bengaluru. After two years of thorough practicing and polishing their performance, the band felt that they were ready to play for the public. And that is when the band started doing shows. “Things started lining up and we played in Delhi,

Guwahati, Dehradun, and Gurugram in a short span. We have been longing to play in Bengaluru where there are so many rock music lovers. We are looking forward to making fellow Bengaluru rockers headbang and dance with us,” the drummer adds.

Talking about the setlist for their performance in Bengaluru, the percussionist says that Tool has lengthy songs. Their setlist has just 10 songs but when played together, it takes over two hours. Apart from songs

like Schism, Sober and 46&2, the band will perform tracks that people thought are uncoverable.

Siddhartha describes the songs his band performs as heavy yet groovy. “We have various soundscapes that capture the full attention of listeners. Our songs have long, surreal instrumental sections. We have polyrhythms and polymeters that are made for the audience to hold on to and enjoy,” he says, adding, “We want to do justice to Tool, so we have been focusing on covers for now, but we are also in the process of creating some original music.”

After their performance in Bengaluru, the band will head to Hyderabad, where they will complete their India tour.

₹299 upwards. October 8, 8 pm. At Wanderers, Kalyan Nagar

