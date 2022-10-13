Bollywood singer Shruti Pathak's Punjabi single, Haaniya, wins hearts for its melody

Since her debut 15 years back, Shruti Pathak has been the voice behind famous Hindi film songs, including Jee Le, Soniye Dil Nayi, Lag Ja Gale, Dil Duffer, Rasiya, Tooh, Paayaliya, Chhayee Hai Tanhayee, Mar Jawaan and others.

And now, the talented musician has come up with an original Punjabi song, Haaniya, that just got released.

Sung and composed by Shruti, the single has authenticity and freshness in the lyrics. Shruti tells, "Thankfully the new era of music has just begun. And I hope every artiste takes it upon themselves and continues to make the music industry stronger responsibly. Each and every song counts. No matter what language, what genre. The idea is to let independent music grow into a full-fledged industry". We talk to the crooner about the same. Excerpts:

What's the thought behind the song Haaniya?

Haaniya is a song of love, heartbreak and the pursuit of happiness despite the lemons thrown at you by life. It’s about believing in the power of love despite all odds. I composed this song on a road trip in Punjab. I have always had a great love for the Punjabi language and the culture and even sometimes when I wrote songs, they always had a Punjabi influence. For Haaniya, though initially, it was just an idea, it took good enough time to turn into the beauty that it has. I’m excited about the way things panned out with the song.

It's your first music video. How did u prepare for the same and how has been the experience?

After this folksy yet urban melody was ready it was time to find the right words to express what the song meant to me. And Sahil Khattar being a close friend, knew exactly what the song needed and penned this one so beautifully. It’s a chapter of my life in a nutshell. And hence the music video had to be an experience too.

Tell us about your other upcoming Hindi film songs?

A lot of projects are releasing soon. The latest is from Revathy starrer film Aye Zindagi. It’s a heartwarming real story and I loved singing the song.

Are you also working on any other indie projects?

Yes, finally the independent music scene is taking flight. And as an artiste, this is something I always waited for. I will make a lot of new music in different genres to reach out to the audience.

What inspires you as a singer?