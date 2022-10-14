Percussionists from India and Iran come together for the 7th edition of October Octaves

Nimhans Convention Centre plays host to yet another edition of October Octaves, an annual event that showcases the best of traditional music from across the world. The seventh edition of the event —Avataran 2022 — will have performances by several artistes from Iran and India, and the highlight of the show is that the perfor-mances will be improvised.

“We wanted a stage where musicians from various genres would perform for the first time in the city. Besides uniting music lovers, the event also aims to raise funds for the nongovernmental organisation, Lions Club this year,” says Ramesh Madhavan, the curator of the show.

With the aim to present a'world view of jazz and carnatic music, daf player and percussionist, Asal Malekzadeh and Persian kamancheh player Ali Seriri from Iran will share the stage with renowned composer Rajhesh Vaidhya, violinist Abhijith Nair, award-winning percussionist Giridhar Udupa and bass guitarist Keith Peters among others from India.



“This is a one-of-a-kind fusion concert where we will blend all our original compositions. I believe that every artiste must be given space to experiment and since we will be combining our music two nights before the event, it will be an exciting show,” shares composer Abhijith Nair, adding, “Instruments and musicians representing traditional Iranian music, Indian folk, classical and jazz haven’t shared a platform together before and hence, one can expect lots of on-stage improvisations as well. The best part

is we are playing in Bengaluru, a city that welcomes all kinds of experimental music.”

The event will feature solo performances, fusion music and Bollywood covers. “I am looking forward to the percussion ensemble where three to four percussionists and myself on ghatam will have a musical face off,” reveals Giridhar Udupa, recipient of the Aryabhata Award. Elaborating on their performance, Keith Peters adds, “We don’t have a setlist yet, which makes the event equal parts interesting and challenging as we have to set the tunes straight right before the show begins. I’ve been playing all Bollywood concerts recently and this is something different.”

The three composers leading the orchestra will be supported by tabl a player Mahesh Mani, drummer Jeoraj George, keyboardist Joe Johnson and guitarist Sandeep Mohan, for an evening that promises to be soulful and melodious.

₹450 onwards. On October 15, 6.30 pm. At Hosur Main Road



