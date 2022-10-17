Embark on a musical journey through the hills with Eashwar Subramanian’s latest album, String Theory

After a brief period of piano lessons and electronic music production, Bengaluru-based ambient music producer, Eashwar Subramanian, started creating soundscapes to convey a sense of tranquillity in 2017. His latest, String Theory takes us on a journey from the hills, forests and to the countryside. In a candid conversation, the artiste spills the tea on how he came up with the album.

“During the pandemic, all of us went through difficult times and I wanted to create something that would put everybody at ease. I created this album because I wanted something to listen to. I wanted minimal tracks and nothing too heavy. Songs that are easy to listen to and relax,” Eashwar reveals.

Over the past five years, the producer has released 3 ambient albums — Ambient Hamlet, Polar Drift and Across The River. His works can be currently heard at the Blue Tokai cafe lounge across the country. The new five-track album not only promises auditory and visual delight of a stroll through serene unfamiliar terrains.

“I wanted to combine the new age music with sensitive sounds to create melodies, which will put someone in a state of nirvana. This ambient new age instrumental album is heavily based on string sessions and also each of these has a certain emotion at play,” the artiste shares.

String Theory opens with the track called Countryside and proceeds to MountainSong, Fireflies, Expanse and concludes with Turkish Wedding. The album was created with the intent to offer something for everybody. “One can hear a distinct sound palette of flutes, piano, modified strings, Shehnai, Zither, Oud, sonic palette of electronic beats and more,” he elaborates.

Inspired by the current work-from-home trend, the album is designed to motivate those cut off from the real world. “I wanted to create a soundtrack that would keep people lively when they are engaged with work or daily chores,” he concludes, “the concept allowed me to create an experimental album which looks across different emotional states of people.”

You can tune into String Theory online.

