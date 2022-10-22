City band A Dot in the Sky's lead vocalist Annie Ahmed shares the travails of an indie artiste

City’s post-rock ambient band A Dot in the Sky (ADTS) releases its debut album As Far As I Can See- Ashimotto and we speak with the lead vocalist Annie Ahmed about the pros and cons of being an independent artist.

How did this new album happen?

As a band we completed 5 years, so, we thought of releasing a full-fledged album. This is our first debut album comprising 10 songs.

Your favourite song from the album?

Of course, the whole album is my favourite since it describes the journey of a musician and yet people can relate to it. But I must say as I have written and composed Somoyer Khoje, this song is a bit more precious for sure.

Musician Annie Ahmed

What are the challenges you faced while preparing this album?

We planned and started preparing this album for the last 2 years but it got postponed due to the pandemic and our band members got busy with their own solo projects. But despite the odds, we managed to finish this album.

What are the challenges of being an independent artist?

It is difficult to reach more people because it takes time when you are not into commercial or popular genres of music. In Bengal, I do believe we need more time to reach the mainstream with the help of digital and analogue media.

Your other upcoming projects.

Recently I did another independent song Na Ferar Gaan beautifully penned by Santanu Roy and composed by Sudipto Paul my bandmate from ADTS. Another folk medley has been released from KMJ Music Series with my other set up Anny Ahmed Live. Also, recently I released Rabindra Sangit O Je Mane Na Mana on my YouTube channel.