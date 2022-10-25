OH MY GIRL member YooA to make a single-handed comeback with a new upcoming album

WM Entertainment’s South Korean girl group, OH MY GIRL’s member Yoo Si-ah — more popularly known by her stage name YooA — is equipping herself with a new album for a comeback in November. Further details concerning the project’s release date, design and more are anticipated to be revealed in the weeks ushering up to its release.

The South Korean singer, who made her debut as a solo artiste with her first EP Bon Voyage on September 7, 2020, produced a total of five tracks including a lead single going by the same title.

Earlier on March 28 this year, OH MY GIRL released its second studio album, Real Love, nearly eleven months after their former EP Dear OhMyGirl. Popular tracks for Real Love included a total of ten songs such as Drip, Eden, Parachute, Kiss & Fix, Blink, Dear Rose, Sailing Heart, and the lead single, Real Love. The album also consisted of an instrumental version of the same. The album happened to be the band’s first domestic release in ten months since Dear OhMyGirl; their eighth mini-album dropped in May 2021.

YooA made her stage debut on April 20, 2015. With U-Kwon, vocalist and dancer from the boy band Block B as her partner, YooA participated in the South Korean channel, Mnet dance TV programme Hit The Stage in August 2016. They came in fourth place behind her brother and Hyoyeon, who was a teammate. She made her debut as a Sunny Girls member of the music programme Inkigayo project group in November 2016 with the song Taxi. YooA joined the reality series Idol Drama Operation Team in the summer of 2017. With the tune Deep Blue Eyes, they made their debut as the TV programme group, Girls Next Door. The single Morning Call by YooA was released in May 2018.

The album, Real Love, also marked the group’s final project as a seven-piece following the departure of one of its members and lead vocalist, dancer as well as visual, Jiho. Jiho left the label WM Entertainment as well as the band in May this year. Taking to the band’s official fan cafe page, Jiho uploaded a handwritten note dedicated to all her fans, saying, “I spoke numerous times with our agency about the future and we concluded that moving forward, we would support each other’s paths.”

“In the future, I will be supporting OH MY GIRL’s promotions as a member of Miracle (the group’s fanbase) and not as a member of OH MY GIRL,” the singer further continued. “Thanks to you all, I was able to grow and be happy for the past seven years.”

E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita