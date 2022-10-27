Armaan Malik set for his first-ever multi-city tour

Singer and songwriter Armaan Malik, popular for his romantic numbers "Main Rahoon ya Na Rahoon", "Bol Do Na Zara", Kaun Tujhe" and more, is all set for his first-ever multi-city concert ‘Next 2 You Tour’ which will happen in five cities- Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, November 19 onwards.

A poster of the tour

"All I do is think about being next 2 you!! this is my first concert tour in India and I can't wait to see you all," wrote he on an Instagram post. The singer, who made his debut with the song ‘Bum Bum Bole’ in ‘Taare Zameen Par’ is quite excited about his tour in different cities as this is something he always wished for in his career and he said that he is more "elated than words can convey.”

Tickets live on insider.in