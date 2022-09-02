Sara Khan and Ankit Bathla's romantic music video Barsaat ka Mausam Aaya released today

Spy Bahu fame Sara Khan and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh's Ankit Bathla have paired up for a romantic music video Barsaat ka Mausam Aaya. Helmed by Sushma Sunam, the track has been hummed by Ritik Chauhan under the banner of Heartbeatz Music YouTube channel.

"The experience of working with Ankit and Sushma has been extremely rewarding. The entire shooting schedule was not only wonderful because of my colleagues, but the mesmerising locations across Himachal Pradesh as well. I've known Ankit for a long time now and our wish of collaborating for project has finally seen fruition," exclaims Sara.

"The song struck a chord in my heart and that is exactly why I said yes to this project. Sara is a very good friend off-screen and I was elated to find out she was my co-star in this project. The song brings together rain and the feelings we associate with love during this season. I can assure that audiences will be blown away by the tune and chemistry on-screen. Working with Sara was like a walk down memory lane as I know her for a long time now," concludes Ankit.