Rapper Brodha V releases new single ‘Bujjima’ starring Niharika NM

Bengaluru-based rapper Brodha V has released his recentmost single Bujjima — a spoofy take on toxic relationships and their glorification in popular culture. Starring social media sensations Niharika NM and Vineeth Beep Kumar (from The Jordindian), the music video looks quite different than the rapper’s earlier works.

Going against the aesthetics of Brodha’s earlier music videos, Bujjima uses pop colours and quirky characters to look glamorous and starry at the outset, taking the rapper out of his comfort zone. Directed by Prakarsh Tiwari (popularly known as Inflict), the music video is a re-imagination of viral meme fodder. But what inspired this change in production aesthetics? Producer Arpan Peter said, “We were very sure we wanted to do something new and unique, we wanted to make a video that is not only entertaining but also aesthetically exciting and enthralling, that’s where the concept comes in.”

The concept of the song has been beautifully communicated through the lyrics. And when it comes to the lyrics, like always, Brodha’s charcteristic prowess re-establishes itself. The use of references from popular films makes the song more relatable and catchy. “I wanted to do something that everybody could relate to, we have all had our fair share of bad relationships and toxic arrangements with people who were not right for us. Bujjima is a comical reiteration of exactly that,” said Brodha.

Going further, the rapper has three more songs to be released this year, along with plans for live performances.