Artiste development programme Amplify Music Incubator concludes third edition in Goa

Aiming to address the shortage of support and infrastructure available for independent musicians in the country, the artiste development programme, Amplify Music Incubator (AMI) held its third edition of the event in Goa.

The six-week-long programme ended on August 27, with the first five weeks having been conducted online. During the last week, all the artistes received in-person training in Goa. The programme ended with a musical showcase during which 11 of the 15 acts were performed at Hideaway in Goa.

Developed by Mumbai-based music agency Gatecrash, AMI is a not-for-profit initiative designed to aid budding artistes by providing cultural and creative entrepreneurship training, through which they can build strong networks. AMI aims to look at the creative side as well as the business side of being an artiste.

According to organiser and Gatecrash director Tanish Thakker, through workshops and creative interventions, the programme did not intend to teach artistes how to play their instruments better; rather, it aimed to help them look at their craft from a different perspective. Also, their mentorship shall continue even after the end of the programme.

Talking about the motivation behind creating this programme, Tanish said, "According to me, there aren’t many artiste development programmes in India. What really sets us apart is that we are giving artistes a platform where they have all the knowledge, resources, and tools at their disposal. Artistes in India don’t have a support system or structure where they can reach out for guidance or support. AMI predominantly looks at enabling them to access that kind of support and tools."

Over 35 industry experts from India, Canada, France, and the UK — including artistes, artiste managers, vocal coaches, entertainment lawyers, financial planners, and marketing specialists — hosted sessions and workshops. Urban Beat Project founder Laiq Qureshi was one of the mentors in the programme. When asked about some of the limiting beliefs among artistes these days, he said, "The feeling of entitlement, operating from a place of comfort, and being spoilt by industry practices in the local market are reasons that keep artistes from really pushing themselves and experimenting with their art. Artistes need to take risks, which are bigger than their own beliefs, to be able to transcend their fears. And it’s beyond their fears that they will find real breakthroughs. I also feel that not enough artistes from India are listening to what’s happening out there. Not enough of them have travelled abroad, and very few listen to new music curiously. And that shows in the music they make."

One of the challenges of such workshops is developing a sense of kinship in today's competitive world. How did AMI try to achieve that? Mentor and electronic producer Aditya Ashok said, "Shared experiences like writing together and playing music together makes everyone involved realise one simple thing – music is best experienced with other people. Once that becomes clear, the sense of kinship follows."

But how much did all of these come through in the artistes' experiences? When asked if she has noticed any difference in her craft post the progamme, Mumbai-based singer-songwriter and participant Saachi Rajadhyaksha said, "100%. I think I’ve begun to see the music industry in a much more structured way. I also view my abilities as assets now. Each skill helps me push my career forward and that’s something I’ve taken away in a great capacity." Using all the lessons to build her personal brand every day and internalising the sense of community among artistes are the two things that she has started working on after the programme. On the other hand, Kerala-based artiste Tribe Mama Marykali said, "I am more mindful about my artistry now as I have given the opportunity to have a sneak-peek into my growth. I am excited to release more music and implement a few strategies as I have understood how important it is to market equally and give the push and power my music needs to reach my listeners and convert them into a following."

