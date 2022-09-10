Hip hop rapper Vijay DK releases his latest track Bombay ke Don

Mumbai-based eminent hip-hop rapper Vijay DK is already making rounds on the internet for his desi street style performance in the track Blueblood, that has garnered over 1 million Spotify streams and over 7.3 million views on YouTube. He has come up with yet another music video titled Bombay ke Don that is based on folkish flute samples and groovy trap beats. The musician recalls his experiencs of living and growing up in the streets of Mumbai through the raw lyrics and catchy music of this track. The song is essentially about taking over Mumbai with his waves of words someday, a wish that Vijay DK wants to accomplish through his music.

The young lad of 22 hails from Mankhurd, and incorporates the city's spoken lingo with unique Marathi samples. Apart from Blueblood, Vijay DK released two other tracks this year, ‘Down to Earth’ and ‘Nar Bann’. His earlier music video 'Anxiety' has crossed 2 million views.