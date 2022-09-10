I want to tell human stories: Taylor Swift at TIFF 

The American singer and director of All Too Well was at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to have a discussion with the fans there.

The discussion was moderated by Cameron Bailey, who is the CEO of TIFF. During their discussion, they spoke about Taylor’s direction. Her short film, All Too Well was also screened in 35mm for the first time. Taylor wrote, directed, produced and also makes an appearance in the short film.

Taylor Swift at TIFF

During the discussion, the singer revealed that she would be interested in making feature films one day as she loves to tell stories using films and she was eagerly waiting for the right opportunity to arise. “I think, I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion. I never say never, but I can’t imagine myself filming an action sequence. If it happens one day, honestly, that’ll be funny character growth, but at this point, I could see it going in a more comedic, irreverent place.”

When asked about the films that inspired the All Too Well movie, the Shake It Off singer mentioned movies like Kramer vs Kramer, Love Story, and The Way We Were, which were romantic movies released in the ’70s.

Following her short film winning the VMA, the singer announced that her next album titled Midnight would be releasing on October 21.