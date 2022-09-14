Warina Hussain steals the show in Darshan Raval’s Garba anthem Dhol Bajaa

Ahead of the festive season, Bollywood is delivering one hit after the other and surprising fans with music singles. Taking the cue, Darshan Raval too has released his festive track Dhol Bajaa featuring actor Warina Hussain of Loveyatri fame. The track is all about the age-old Garba tradition woven into a fresh college-themed story.

The poster was making rounds on the internet right from the day of its poster release, and now that the song is finally out, we can vouch that it’s a catchy one that is bound to sway you. The song’s female sections have been sung by Prakriti Giri. The vibrant visuals of the song are packed with energetic dancers, among which Warina stands out with her smooth Garba moves in a beautiful ghagra-choli. Channelising the vibes of a Gujju chokri, Warina is seen in a pink mirror work ghagra paired with long chandbalis. The video sees her transition from a girl next door look in denim to that of a complete desi one.

On the work front, Warina just wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming comedy film Dil Bill. Apart from that, she is also shooting for one of her forthcoming films, about which the official announcement will be done soon.