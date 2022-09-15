Mansi Bagla to release new song for Ruskin Bond’s anthology tomorrow

Mansi Bagla is best known for her maiden project Forensic, a crime thriller helmed by Vishal Furia and starring Vikrant Massey & Radhika Apte. After a successful stint in the area of films with her brainchild Mini Films, she is all set to step into the world of music production with Mini Songs.

Tujhse Milne ki Aas has been sung by Raveena Mehta and was shot at Cannes Film Festival as a promotional song for her collaboration with Ruskin Bond and stories penned by him. The song is all set to release tomorrow.

“Music is dynamic and brings people nearer to their roots. Music needs to adapt to the youth culture, and must have the patience to nurture talent. I strongly believe we can take Mini Music to newer heights with the right set of collaborations, and after a few releases we wish to organise the biggest music world tour with A-lister artistes,” shares Mansi.

The dreamy, acoustic musical escapade that is Tujhse Milne Ki Aas, is about longing in love and channelizes the feelings through strong lyrics and melodies.