Bengaluru-based rapper Brodha V releases new single 'Forever' 

Fresh off the high of Bujjima, Bengaluru-based rapper Brodha V has released his new single Forever. The song also features Delhi-based prominent rapper KRSNA, who is known to share a camaraderie with Brodha. Forever is a not-so-subtle commentary on the hip hop scene of the country in contemporary times.

A quintessential Brodha V track, the song tries to explore a complex topic with simple lyrics. According to Brodha, the aim of the track was to establish the journey of him and his fellow collaborator as a journey of two rappers against societal constraints, overcoming all the criticism and trolling together to create magic with their lyrical prowess. He said, “Forever is a tribute to our journey which is far from over, we’ve still got a lot to do and a lot to say, and we will say it through our music.”

The palpable chemistry between the two rappers seemed natural. Fans of both the rappers have been waiting since long for them to work and their excitement about the collaboration is now visible from the reaction videos uploaded on YouTube. “I am in a zone where I feel impossibly confident right now, I’ve been making music long enough to know exactly what my fans want, and they had been asking for KRSNA and me to come together for the longest time, Forever is a by product of popular demand and my camaraderie with KRSNA! Of Course we wanted to make music together but we knew there was a time and place for it, we wanted it to be perfect.”

Brodha’s form in the music video might remind one of him during his Let ‘Em Talk era, albeit with a confidence that comes with experience. Unlike Bujjima, this track does not haste to make a statement. Instead, the lyrics quietly reminds how art can build resilience in the world.

This message also gets translated into the music video, thanks to the use of solid hues like blue and pink, and simple yet stylish shots like close ups of the rappers looking straight into the camera. “The focus of the music video needed to be Brodha V and KRSNA, we didn't want anything distracting from that. The song is about the fact that it's two rappers against the world, and what better way to do that other than to completely shift focus on Brodha V and KRSNA? Their larger than life attitude and cool composure was what we wanted to capture and that is exactly what we did,” says Line Producer Manaswi M Gundi.

Forever is available across all popular music streaming platforms such as YouTube and Spotify.